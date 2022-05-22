Ralf Rangnick has revealed that new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag did not enter the dressing room or meet the players despite being present at Selhurst Park on the final day of the season.

Manchester United capped off a disastrous season with another disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League season.

They managed to book a spot in next season’s Europa League with some help from Brighton, who beat West Ham at the Amex Stadium.

A glimpse of the future for Manchester United was on display as Ten Hag was in attendance at Selhurst Park to see the team play.

However, Rangnick stressed that the Dutchman did not enter the dressing room as he is yet to meet the players and it will only happen over the summer; he feels had he visited the dressing room it would have been unusual.

The German said in a press conference: “No, he didn’t come to the dressing room, I think this would have been unusual.

“He has not been introduced to the team.

“I think this will happen in the new season.”

Ten Hag is likely to be introduced as the new Manchester United manager on Monday and pre-season training is likely to start at the end of June.