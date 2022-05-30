Ivan Perisic will have an option for a third year in his contract at Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs are completing the free transfer capture of the Croatian after he decided to snub a proposal to stay at Inter in favour of heading to the Premier League.

Perisic is putting pen to paper to a two-year contract at Tottenham which will bring him in close to £100,000 a week in wages.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the contract will contain an option for a third year.

Perisic is already 33 years old and if the third year option was triggered could be playing for Tottenham past his 36th birthday.

The winger has long wanted to move to the Premier League, but despite substantial interest continued to ply his trade in Italy’s Serie A since 2015, apart from a season-long loan at Bayern Munich.

Perisic helped Inter to clinch the Serie A title in the 2020/21 campaign, when he played under current Tottenham boss Antonio Conte.

Now the Croatian will reunite with Conte at Tottenham and look to help the north London side bridge the gap to the top three following their fourth place finish.