Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the exit of Pierluigi Gollini, with the club not taking up the option to sign him permanently.

Spurs snapped goalkeeper Gollini up on loan from Atalanta in last summer’s transfer window and included an option to be able to sign him on a permanent basis.

While Gollini was signed as cover for Hugo Lloris, when Tottenham slipped out of the Europa Conference League his opportunities disappeared.

And Tottenham have chosen not to keep hold of the Italian and are sending him back to Serie A outfit Atalanta; it had been suggested they could loan him again, but Spurs have made a clean break.

Spurs said in a statement: “We can confirm the departure of Pierluigi Gollini following the conclusion of his loan spell from Atalanta.”

Gollini departs north London having managed ten appearances for Tottenham over the course of his loan spell at the club.

Tottenham also confirmed the departure of a number of other players from the club’s youth ranks.

“We can also confirm the departures of Development Squad players J’Neil Bennett, Kacper Kurylowicz, Dermi Lusala, Thimothee Lo-Tutala, Josh Oluwayemi, Tobi Omole and Isak Solberg following the conclusion of their contracts.

“Under-18s players Jez Davies, Jordan Hackett, Khalon Haysman, Renaldo Torraj and Oliver Turner have also departed following the conclusion of their scholarships”, the club added.

Tottenham are snapping up experienced goalkeeper Fraser Forster, a free agent following his departure from Southampton, to cover for Lloris next season.