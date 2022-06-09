Tottenham Hotspur are all set to add Rangers chief scout Andy Scoulding to their team ahead of next season, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Scoulding was appointed to his current role at Ibrox in 2017 and he was as part of the team that led the Gers back to the top of Scottish football.

Since moving to Ibrox, the Gers won the Scottish Premiership after a decade-long wait and also reached the final of the Europa League.

Fabio Paratici’s appointment in June last year has led to a host of changes in the operational staff at the north London club and it is set to continue this summer.

Scoulding will take up a role with Spurs this summer as they prepare for a season that sees them back competing in the Champions League.

Although the chief scout at the Gers, Scoulding will not be part of the recruitment team and his appointment is to be completed later in the summer.

Scoulding has extensive experience in the Premier League with his time at Fulham and Liverpool more than a decade ago where he worked as a chief analyst.

As they approach their first full season under manager Antonio Conte, Spurs are looking to improve both on-the-pitch as well as behind the scenes.