Pierluigi Gollini believes that his loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur has helped to develop him as a player, despite his lack of game time.

Tottenham snapped up Gollini from Italian side Atalanta on a season-long loan deal last summer and the agreement contained an option for Spurs to keep him permanently.

Gollini struggled for game time behind first choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris though and Tottenham are not triggering the option, meaning he is heading back to Italy.

He had initially played for Tottenham in the Europa Conference League and the side’s exit from the competition all but ended his hopes of game time in the second half of the season.

Gollini though does not regret his time at Spurs and feels it helped with his development as a goalkeeper.

He told Italian broadcaster Rai Sport: “I played with some of the best players in the world [at Tottenham].

“In front of me I had Lloris, one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and for me it was a formative year.

“Here [at Molineux] I saved a penalty against Wolverhampton in the Carabao Cup.”

Gollini is on the bench for Italy on Saturday night, with the Italians taking on England at Molineux in the Nations League.