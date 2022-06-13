Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Gretar Steinsson as their new performance director, according to The Athletic.

With Champions League football also on the calendar next season, Spurs’ hierarchy are aiming to help the club push for trophies next season and they have already made a £150m investment, part of which will be used in player recruitment.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is closely working with managing director of football Fabio Paratici when it comes to squad building and the club have decided to back them with more support staff.

Spurs had a vacant spot to fill in their administrative ranks following the departure of former technical performance director Steve Hitchen.

And the north London giants have handed ex-Iceland international Steinsson the role of the new performance director at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Steinsson worked as head of recruitment and development at Spurs’ top flight rivals Everton before he left Goodison Park in December.

The Icelander is now back in the Premier League and will work with Paratici across matters regarding both senior and youth levels at the club.

Conte has ambitions to build strong foundations at Tottenham, and fans will be hoping Steinsson’s appointment will help the Italian push on with his project.