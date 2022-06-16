Jason Cundy believes that had Manchester United gone after Antonio Conte to take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, there would be Champions League football at Old Trafford in the upcoming season.

Serial winner Conte was an option to replace the Norwegian in the hot seat, but the Red Devils were not keen to appoint him and eventually when Solskjaer left brought in Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis.

The Italian tactician replaced Nuno Espirito Santo as Tottenham boss and oversaw a fourth-placed finish at the end of the 2021/22 Premier League season, guaranteeing Spurs a place in the next edition of the Champions League.

Cundy pointed out that it remains a mystery why the Mancunians never really pursued Conte with any gusto when he was available.

“I said it at the time and this is not me being wise after that, I’ve been saying this for years”, Cundy said on talkSPORT.

“Why United did not go after Antonio Conte I will never know. I will never know.”

“He was there staring them in the face, ‘come and get me, come and get me’.”

Cundy further prophesised that had the Red Devils acted swiftly to bring in Conte, considering their league position was better at the time of Nuno’s sacking, they would have finished in the top four come the end of the season.

“If that had been United, now, I would say they’d have Champions League football ahead of Spurs, if they’d gone in and done that.”

The Red Devils ended the league season in sixth place, 35 points behind eventual champions Manchester City.