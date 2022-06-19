Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is aware that the club will not get all their recruitment business done by the time the players are due to report for pre-season, according to the Chronicle.

Howe is looking to reshape his squad with a number of additions as he readies Newcastle for the approaching new Premier League season.

They are working on a number of deals, including for Lille defender Sven Botman and Reims attacker Hugo Ekitike, and Howe is known to like to get his business done early in the summer.

Howe would ideally like his new signings ready to report for pre-season on 1st July, but he is aware Newcastle will not conclude their business by then.

It is suggested that Howe is conscious of not being so keen to add players that he brings in ones who do not improve the side.

The club do have alternatives in mind though if they cannot land their top choice targets.

With many players, agents and managers on holiday, transfer business is only expected to pick up pace in July.

And Howe may face a wait longer than he would like to be able to strengthen his Newcastle squad with the players he wants.

It remains to be seen if any fresh faces will be present when the squad report for pre-season.