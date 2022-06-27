Ross County boss Malky Mackay has revealed that the Staggies have had their eye on Bristol City’s Owura Edwards for a long time.

Edwards has been loaned out by the Robins to the Staggies, who finished the 2021/22 season in sixth place in the Scottish Premiership.

The winger, comfortable on either flank and as an attacking midfielder, spent the second half of the last season on loan at Colchester United.

Mackay emphasised that Edwards is a player whose development the recruitment team have been following for a significant period and also added that they concluded he would be a welcome addition to the team.

“Owura is a player that our recruitment department spent a significant amount of time tracking and during that process it was very clear that he is someone that would be a great addition to our group”, Mackay told the Ross County official website.

Mackay further pointed to Edwards’ experience across the English football tiers, barring the top flight, and stated that he needs to be credited for taking to each of those divisions like a fish to water.

“At 21, he has gone out and proven himself across the EFL levels, really learning about the rigours of men’s football and that is great credit to him”, he added.

Edwards made 30 appearances in all competitions for both the Robins and the U’s during the recently concluded season, scoring three goals and registering two assists.