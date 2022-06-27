Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie O’Hara has admitted he is worried about the impact that Gabriel Jesus can have at Arsenal.

Arsenal have identified Jesus as a priority target this summer and have reached an agreement with Manchester City to take him to the Emirates, but have yet to confirm the deal.

Jesus can play in a host of attacking positions and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta believes he can fit into the system at the club.

Former Spurs man O’Hara admits he is concerned that adding the 25-year-old to Arsenal’s attacking line-up, which in his opinion is now lacking power, will make it stronger and hopes that the move collapses

“If Arsenal get him I’d be absolutely gutted”, O’Hara said on Sky Sports.

“Because that is a player that would 100 per cent take them to a new level because their strike force hasn’t been good enough recently. Jesus would be a huge signing for them.

“Hopefully it falls flat on its face and it doesn’t get done.”

Jesus scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions for Manchester City in the 2021/22 season and has one year on his contract.

Arsenal are expected to wrap up the signing of the Brazilian soon.