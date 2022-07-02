Thiago Silva has expressed his desire for his compatriot Neymar to join Chelsea this summer amid speculation over the forward’s future at Paris Saint-Germain.

It has been claimed that PSG are prepared to sell Neymar in the ongoing transfer window, which has increased uncertainty around the Brazilian star’s future at the club.

The 30-year-old forward completed his fifth season at PSG after leaving Barcelona on a world record fee of €222m in 2017.

Blues defender Silva is of the view that Neymar should join Chelsea this season and believes that it would be the right move for the player.

The Brazilian expressed his hope that a deal between Neymar and Chelsea will materialise, but admitted that he knows nothing regarding the possible transfer.

“He [Neymar] has to go to Chelsea”, Silva was quoted as saying by ESPN.

“If it happens, it would be the best possible thing.

“I hope it does materialise, but I don’t know anything about it.”

Neymar has failed to help PSG achieve their long-held dream of winning the Champions League and could not stop Real Madrid knocking his side out of the competition in the recent season.

Romelu Lukaku left Chelsea for Inter on a loan in the ongoing transfer window and therefore Thomas Tuchel is looking for fresh players to reinforce his front line.