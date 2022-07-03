NAC Breda goalkeeper Roy Kortsmit admits he could handle being the number 2 goalkeeper at Tottenham Hotspur, but has had a difficult time providing cover at the Rat Verlegh Stadion.

Goalkeeper Kortsmit was snapped up by NAC Breda on a free transfer two years ago, after he had suffered a bad shoulder injury.

His role at the Dutch side has been to provide cover, but following the departure of Nick Olij, he is being pushed up to the club’s number 1 next season.

Kortsmit admits the last two years have been difficult and revealed that he could stand being the backup goalkeeper at Tottenham, but not at NAC Breda.

“Being a second goalkeeper is not really fun, unless it is at Tottenham on a million, then it’s a little better maybe”, he told BN DeStem.

“The last two years were quite difficult.

“If you scent some opportunities you will respond to them and try a little harder, but Nick Olij was extremely good last year and I had zero chances.

“Then your motivation is not where it should be.

“If you are still at the beginning of your career you may enjoy it, but for me it was a different story.”

NAC Breda are coached by former Leeds United defender Robert Molenaar and recorded a finish of eighth in the Dutch second tier last term.