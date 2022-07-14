Former Go Ahead Eagles captain Marnix Kolder is convinced that his former boss Erik ten Hag will go on to be a success at Manchester United and revealed he recently received a message from the new Red Devils manager.

Ten Hag wowed the Manchester United hierarchy during the interview process earlier this year and was appointed as the new manager at the end of last season.

The Dutchman was a massive success in the Netherlands where he swept up all the domestic trophies at Ajax and even led them to the Champions League semi-final.

He also coached Go Ahead Eagles at the start of his career and despite spending just a year there, Ten Hag left a mark on the players.

Kolder revealed that he feels delighted at getting a complimentary message from his former boss recently.

He told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “Recently he sent me a message: ‘You were an intelligent striker and a great captain’.

“Those are compliments that I can put in my pocket”

Manchester United are a level above Go Ahead Eagles, but Kolder is convinced that given how obsessed Ten Hag is about the details, he will succeed at Old Trafford as well.

He feels as long as the club get the right people around him, they made a good choice in appointing the Dutchman.

“I have every confidence that he will succeed there too.

“He is so obsessed with football and leaves nothing to chance.

“If he gets the right people around him that he can work well with, United have made a good move in hiring him.”