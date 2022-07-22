Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-Jo has claimed that West Ham United have made him an offer in the ongoing transfer window but stressed that nothing has been determined yet.

The 29-year-old has been at Bordeaux since 2019 and last season he scored 12 goals but was unable to stop his team from suffering relegation.

Due to financial difficulties, the struggling team were demoted from Ligue 2 to France’s third division last month, and the club might be open to selling the South Korean international this summer.

Hwang admitted that a number of European clubs have contacted him and also claimed that David Moyes’ side have extended an offer to him to join the Hammers in the ongoing transfer window as well.

The South Korean international insisted that nothing has been decided yet despite all the offers on his table and emphasised that his next step will depend on Bordeaux’s financial position.

“I am waiting, nothing is decided yet”, Hwamg is quoted saying by the Sun.

“There will be more details to give you depending on the financial situation of the team.

“It is true that offers have arrived from Nantes and West Ham as well.”

The Hammers are in the market for a striker in the ongoing transfer window and they have been heavily linked with Chelsea’s Armando Broja and Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca.