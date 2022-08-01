Brighton & Hove Albion starlet Michal Karbownik is set to join 2.Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf on an initial loan deal.

The 21-year-old has been on the books at the Amex Stadium since October 2020, having joined from Polish side Legia Warsaw.

Karbownik spent last season on loan at Greek giants Olympiacos, but he struggled to make an impact their owing to niggling injury issues.

Brighton roped in Karbownik to slot in to their squad as a full-back, but he has communicated his desire to play in midfield should he remain at the club this season.

But the Pole is now set to have another spell away from Graham Potter’s side, where there is a lot of competition in the middle of the park.

According to German daily the Rheinische Post, 2.Bundesliga outfit Dusseldorf are set to sign Karbownik on an initial season-long loan deal.

The Germans will also have an option to make the Seagulls star’s move permanent next summer.

Karbownik’s current deal at Brighton runs through until the summer of 2024, but he could leave them prematurely should he impress enough at Dusseldorf.