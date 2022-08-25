Burnley are keen on Sint-Truiden star Ameen Al-Dakhil but there is still a disagreement regarding the price between the Clarets and the Belgian club.

After a number of centre-back departures over the summer, Burnley have brought in the likes of CJ Egan-Riley and Taylor Harwood-Bellis to stock up the backline.

However, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany still wants more depth in the centre-back area and they are still in the market for further additions.

Al-Dakhil has come up through the academy of Standard Liege and made his senior debut for them last season, before transferring to their fellow Belgian top flight club Sint-Truiden in January.

The young centre-back has now caught the attention of Burnley and they are interested in bringing him to Turf Moor this summer, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Burnley’s initial offer for the centre-back was €4m, but the Belgian club are demanding a million more for his services.

Kompany managed in the Belgian top flight with Anderlecht last season and has already brought in a number of players from the Jupiler Pro League, such as Vitinho and Manuel Benson.

Al-Dakhil has played every minute of on Sint-Truiden’s five league matches so far and counting last season, has not missed a single game since coming to the club.