Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Marseille

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has selected his starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Marseille in Spurs’ Champions League group stage opener this evening.

Conte managed to steer Spurs into fourth place in the Premier League last term to secure Champions League football and will want to see his men make another impact.

Tottenham played out a 2-1 win over Fulham at the weekend, while tonight’s opponents Marseille won 2-0 away at Auxerre.

Conte is without attacker Lucas Moura tonight, with the Brazilian out with a calf injury.

The experienced Hugo Lloris is in goal, while as a back three Conte picks Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Clement Lenglet.

The wing-backs tonight are Emerson Royal and Ivan Perisic, while midfield sees Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur play. Up top, Tottenham have Richarlison, Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane.

Conte can turn to his bench if he needs to make changes, where his options include Dejan Kulusevski and Oliver Skipp.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Marseille

Lloris (c), Royal, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Perisic, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Forster, Doherty, Spence, Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies, Sessegnon, Skipp, Sarr, Bissouma, Bryan, Kulusevski