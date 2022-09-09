Paolo Di Canio has indicated his doubts over the quality of Tottenham Hotspur loan star Tanguy Ndombele and believes that Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti has to work a miracle to get the Frenchman to perform.

The 25-year-old midfielder joined Tottenham from Lyon for a club-record transfer fee of £63m in the summer of 2019 and has made 91 appearances for the north London club.

Ndombele has struggled under successive Tottenham managers and this season Antonio Conte deemed the player surplus to requirements.

The midfielder joined Napoli on a season-long loan this summer, with an option to buy at the end of the season, and so far has made three outings for the Naples outfit.

Di Canio though has indicated he is yet to be impressed by Ndombele at Napoli.

Di Canio believes that Spalletti must accomplish a miracle in order to get the Tottenham man to provide his best effort, and he promised to personally congratulate the Italian tactician if he is successful in bringing out the best in the Frenchman.

Asked by Italian daily Il Mattino what he expects from Ndombele, Di Canio replied: I’ll just say one thing: if Spalletti works a miracle with him, I’ll take off my hat and congratulate him.

Ndombele spent the second half of last season with his former club Lyon on loan and made 15 appearances while laying on two assists.