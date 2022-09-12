Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier believes that former Lilywhites’ star Marcus Edwards will be someone he and his team-mates will have to watch out for against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday night.

After an opening 2-0 win over Marseille in the Champions League, Antonio Conte’s side will hope to carry on with their winning momentum when they take on the Portuguese side away from home.

Facing Tottenham could be one of their former academy graduates Edwards, who has been in a good run of form ever since joining Sporting Lisbon in January this year.

Dier feels that former Spurs man Edwards has given an excellent account of himself at Sporting Lisbon and he is one player Tottenham will have to watch out for.

“Very talented player. He’s done extremely well since he arrived and he’s someone we’ll have to watch out for”, Dier said at a press conference.

“Leaving the situation at Tottenham and coming to a new country, I think he can be very proud of himself.”

Dier further took time to express his hope to see Edwards making it to the England team in the future.

“He’s very talented and strong and yes it would be great if he could make it to the national team.

“If he keeps evolving like that I’m sure he could make it to the national team.”

Edwards has made 12 goal contributions from the wing for Sporting Lisbon, six of which have come this season.