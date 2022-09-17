Newcastle United Under-21s manager Elliott Dickman is pleased with goalkeeper Jude Smith, but admits the new boy still has much to learn as he continues his development.

Smith was snapped up by Newcastle from East Fife after impressing the Magpies with his performances north of the border.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper has made four appearances for Dickman’s Under-21 side this season so far, and managed to keep two clean sheets in the process.

Smith also featured for the Magpies in their Premier League 2 clash against Nottingham Forest on Friday and impressed Under-21 boss Dickman, who admitted that the 19-year-old put in an excellent performance to help his side win the game.

Dickman stressed that Smith provides his side with good composure during games, however added that the teenager has a lot to learn.

“I thought Jude was very good”, Dickman told Newcastle United’s official site.

“He has ultimately kept us in the game and I thought the saves he made were terrific.

“His all-round goalkeeping display was really good and he brings composure to the group and the team.

“He still has a lot to learn but he hasn’t been in the building long and I’m really pleased he has put in a performance which has helped us win the game.”

Last season, Smith made 25 appearances for East Fife and was the youngest goalkeeper in senior British football.