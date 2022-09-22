Tottenham Hotspur loan star Alfie Whiteman is progressing well in his recovery after enduring an injury to the head with Swedish side Degerfors.

Whiteman endured the injury in last weekend’s game between his side and AIK, sustaining damage to the head.

The goalkeeper went to clear a cross and was hit in the head by the back of the knee in a collision with opposition player Nabil Bahoui, after which he stayed down for quite a while before going off.

Degerfors physiotherapist Natalie Morgenstern explained that Whiteman had a concussion and various tests were taken to be certain that his brain was not feeling adverse from the hit.

Morgenstern told STV Sport: “He had a concussion and as everyone could see he was unconscious, he was gone for 20 seconds or something.

“Afterwards, it has all been about brain rest and we have regular contact to see how he is doing.

“He has been given homework to work on, for example to test how much noise and light he can tolerate, but as long as the symptoms don’t get worse, you move on to the next step in the brain ladder.”

Morgenstern revealed that Whiteman passed his tests and thus he is well on the path to full recovery, though she also urged caution and stressed the importance of not hurrying.

“He passed that test, so things are progressing and he is doing relatively well and is following the brain protocols”, Morgenstern added.

“Then there can always be setbacks, so you should never say it is certain.

“There are examples of people who recover superbly in the beginning and then suddenly have a setback.”

Degerfors sit third bottom in the Swedish top flight and are next in action against Djurgardens.

Whiteman has played 21 times for the Swedish side in what is his second loan spell with them and if he recovers as hoped he can add to his appearances.