Simon Jordan has insisted that Harry Maguire will again get exposed in the World Cup against top players if he does not get regular games for Manchester United over the next few weeks.

Maguire has not started for Manchester United since the 4-0 drubbing at Brentford last month and Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have emerged as the first-choice centre-back pairing under Erik ten Hag.

His loss of form and lack of performance have not stopped Gareth Southgate from selecting him for England but the defender looked poor in their 3-3 draw against Germany on Monday.

The centre-back gave away a penalty and lost the ball that led to Germany’s second goal and Jordan indicated that he deserves the criticism for the individual errors he made.

However, he stressed that Maguire is looking poor due to a lack of match sharpness this season.

And insisted that if he does not play for Manchester United in the coming weeks, he will again get exposed against the top players in the World Cup while playing for England.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “He became an easy target yesterday because he gives a penalty away and gives the ball away in Germany’s half and they break and score from.

“I actually don’t think those are the things he should be lambasted for, they need to be pointed out as individual errors but he is not match fit.

“And that goes to Southgate because if he doesn’t go and play six or eight games now until the World Cup with Manchester United, he is going to be in the same condition when he goes to the World Cup.

“Fortunately, we will be playing lesser opposition so he may not get exposed and may get his sharpness by playing against lesser opposition.

“But when he will come up against big players that are really at it if he is not match fit he is going to get turned inside out like last night.”

If Varane and Martinez stay fit, Ten Hag is unlikely to try and fit Maguire into the starting eleven any time soon despite him being a club captain.