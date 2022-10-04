Fixture: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have picked their starting eleven and substitutes for tonight’s Champions League Group D encounter in Germany against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Eintracht Frankfurt secured their place in the Champions League group stage by winning the Europa League last season, beating Rangers in the final.

The Germans lost their group stage opener at home against Sporting Lisbon, but bounced back to win away at Marseille last time out.

They head into the game on a run of three wins in a row, including a 2-0 victory over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga at the weekend.

Dejan Kulusevski continues on the sidelines for Tottenham due to a hamstring injury, while Lucas Moura is also still out.

Hugo Lloris starts in goal for Tottenham, while at the back Conte selects a three of Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Clement Lenglet.

The wing-backs for Tottenham today are Emerson Royal and Ivan Perisic.

In midfield, Spurs have Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Betancur, while up top Conte selects Richarlison, Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane.

On the bench Spurs have a host of options, including Bryan Gil and Matt Doherty.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son

Substitutes: Forster, Austin, Doherty, Skipp, Sanchez, Gil, Sessegnon, Spence, Sarr, Davies, Bissouma, White