Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Time: 17:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Brighton at the Amex Stadium this evening.

Conte will hope to see his team bounce back with a win after a defeat to Arsenal in the north London derby last weekend.

Ben Davies has come back into the team and will form the back three alongside Cristian Romero and Eric Dier, in front of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Matt Doherty will play as the right wing-back and Ryan Sessegnon will occupy the left flank to add some fresh legs to the team.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur will look to add solidity in the middle of the park and keep things ticking along in midfield.

Harry Kane will lead the line for Tottenham with Heung-Min Son playing as his partner up front at the Amex Stadium.

Ivan Perisic, Bryan Gil and Richarlison are some of the options Tottenham have on the bench today on the south coast.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Brighton

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Sessegnon; Kane, Son

Substitutes: Forster, Spence, Sanchez, Legnlet, Skipp, Perisic, Sarr, Bryan, Richarlison