Tottenham Hotspur defender Matt Doherty has revealed that though it has taken him more time than expected to recover from a serious-looking knee injury, he is now feeling good after managing his first start.

With fellow full-back Emerson Royal out suspended, Doherty was handed a start by manager Antonio Conte in the match against Brighton at the weekend.

The 30-year-old played the full 90 minutes and helped Tottenham register a 1-0 win against Roberto De Zerbi’s side away from home.

The 90 minutes were particularly important for Doherty as he has been recovering from a serious knee injury picked up against Aston Villa back in April.

He had been in flying form back then and is now looking forward to getting back to the shape he had been in prior to the setback.

“The recovery took a bit longer than expected from my point of view”, Doherty told his club’s official site.

“My body just wasn’t feeling the same, I wasn’t moving as well as I was last season.

“It’s taken a bit longer, but with Emerson’s suspension, I got an opportunity today [Saturday] and let’s see what happens.

“It was a serious knee injury, not far off wiping my knee out completely.

“I’m just happy I didn’t need surgery and it healed naturally.

“It’s taken a bit longer than I would have liked to get back to how I’m feeling now, but I do feel good.”

Doherty will now be looking to kick on over the coming weeks and contribute during a busy October for Tottenham.