Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their team and substitutes to play host to German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League this evening.

The two teams played out a 0-0 draw in Germany last week, leaving them both on four points in Group D, two points off group leaders Sporting Lisbon.

Boss Antonio Conte will want his men to make no mistake this evening and secure all three points as he plots a path to a top two finish.

Conte will not risk Dejan Kulusevski tonight, though he expects him to be available for the weekend.

Hugo Lloris is between the sticks for Tottenham, while at the back Conte picks a three of Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Clement Lenglet.

The wing-backs for Tottenham tonight are Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon.

Midfield sees Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur start, while Richarlison and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Conte has options on the bench if needed tonight, including Lucas Moura and Ben Davies.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Richarlison, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Forster, Doherty, Skipp, Sanchez, Gil, Perisic, Spence, Lucas, Sarr, Davies, Bissouma, White