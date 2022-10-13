Arsenal loan star Auston Trusty is of the view that Mikel Arteta’s side are one of the best in world and admits his goal is to play in the Champions League for the Gunners

The north London outfit signed the 24-year-old centre-back from Colorado Rapids in January last season and immediately loaned him back to the American outfit.

This season, Trusty signed a season-long deal with the Championship club Birmingham City and has established himself as a regular starter in John Eustace’s side.

The American international has made 13 appearances for the Blues this season in the league, helping to keep four clean sheets and scoring twice against Bristol City last Saturday.

Trusty is of the opinion that Arteta’s Arsenal are one of the best sides in the world right now and revealed his aim is to play for the north London outfit in the Champions League.

“The goal for me is to play at the highest level possible”, Trusty was quoted as saying by Birmingham Live.

“Arsenal is one of the best, well the best team in the world right now, they are doing really well, so to play for Arsenal, to play for a top team, play in the Champions League, that’s, any player, that’s what you want to do.”

The 24-year-old admitted it was challenging moving from the United States and starting his loan at Birmingham City right away, but he emphasised that Arsenal did an excellent job of making him feel at home and keeping in touch with him.

“Arsenal are in touch every game, I’m talking to them all the time”, he added.

“They’ve done a really good job making me feel at home.

“Coming over from the States and going straight out on loan, obviously that’s not ideal.

“You want to be with the Arsenal team, you want to be with the first team.

“But we spent a lot of time figuring out where to go, what’s the best spot for me and I’m so happy I came to Birmingham, so happy that this was my stop because honestly it felt like home.”

Trusty will continue to ply his trade under Eustace this season and will be hoping to impress his Arsenal boss Arteta before going back to the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season.