Tottenham Hotspur wing-back Djed Spence has stressed the importance of using the World Cup break to come back stronger.

Spence made just his second appearance in a Spurs shirt at the weekend when he came off the bench to replace Matt Doherty towards the end of the win against Everton on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has found it hard to break into Antonio Conte’s reckoning so far this campaign, with Emerson Royal and Doherty ahead of him in the pecking order at the moment.

Spence, who joined Tottenham this summer from Middlesbrough after helping Nottingham Forest get promoted to the Premier League, knows he will have to wait and see what happens during the winter break.

The right wing-back acknowledged the need to come back from the break stronger and perhaps one day make the grade as an England international.

“We will just have to wait and see [what happens in the winter break], I guess”, Spence was quoted as saying by Football.London.

“Everyone will have a break and you’ve got to come back stronger.

“Everyone wants to play for England one day.

“It would be a dream to play for England and you never know what is around the corner so hopefully one day I get my chance.”

Tottenham are presently third in the Premier League after ten games, with an identical record to defending champions Manchester City, but a lower goal difference.

They travel to Old Trafford on Wednesday looking to keep up the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side.