Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff believes that summer signing Sven Botman is wise beyond his years and has a calm head on his shoulders.

The Magpies, under their new owners, spent €35m to sign Botman from Lille in June, beating AC Milan to his signature.

The Dutch Under-21 international on his part has been trying his best to justify his huge transfer fee by helping the Magpies maintain the league’s best defensive record.

Longstaff, who has seen Botman at close quarters, feels that the Dutchman represents calmness on the pitch and never panics whether he is in possession or without it.

“He’s [Botman] been amazing”, Longstaff said in an interview with his club’s official channel.

Giving an insight into his team’s attempts to sign the 22-year-old, Longstaff revealed how his club had to be patient to get the deal over the line.

He though remains sure about the massive nature of the signing they have made.

“I think I have said before when obviously we were him chasing for a little while and finally to get him over the line, it was obviously a big signing for the club.

“For someone who is so young, he is sort of probably wise beyond his years.

“I would say he is so composed and calm.

“There’s no panic whenever he is on the ball, there is no panic whenever he is in certain situations and I think even better than his football he’s such a great person, such a great lad.”

Botman will be looking to continue to contribute to Newcastle’s solid defensive unit as the Magpies eye European qualification.