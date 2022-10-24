Portsmouth star Joe Morrell believes that Tottenham Hotspur loanee Dane Scarlett is a special player with a future way above League One level.

The 18-year-old striker has featured a total of ten times for Tottenham Hotspur and signed a season-long loan with League One outfit Portsmouth in the summer.

Scarlett quickly established himself in Danny Cowley’s starting eleven and has featured 16 times for Pompey, scoring four goals while laying on two.

Morrell, who has played alongside Scarlett, is of the opinion that the Tottenham loanee is an excellent youngster with the potential to become a very special player in the future.

The 25-year-old midfielder is certain that Scarlett has a future in the top tier of English football and is hoping that the striker can have a good season with Portsmouth and return again next year to play for them.

“Dane is a top player and has the recipe to be a special player in the future”, Morrell told The News.

“Hopefully he can have a good season for us and we might see him again next year, who knows, but he obviously has a future a long way above this level, that’s for sure.

“He’s a little, horrible striker, which I think you need sometimes.”

Scarlett will be eager to continue his impressive run of form with Portsmouth this season to impress Antonio Conte before he returns to Tottenham at the end of this season.