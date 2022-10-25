Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has rubbished the suggestion that Chelsea and Manchester United are in transition and believes their squads already look like the finished article.

Erik ten Hag began his reign at Manchester United with two defeats in the opening two league fixtures, but has managed to steady the ship after picking up 20 points from the last nine Premier League games.

Graham Potter took charge of Chelsea in September and managed an eight-game unbeaten run to see them fifth in the Premier League and top of their Champions League group.

Conte insisted that despite the managerial changes at both clubs, Manchester United and Chelsea cannot be considered as clubs in transition.

The Tottenham manager pointed out that both teams should be title challengers given the amount of investment they have made this summer, including Chelsea’s 2020/21 Champions League victory and Manchester United’s Premier League runners-up finish.

Conte also emphasised that a change in management does not necessarily signal that a team are going through transition and cited the examples of Potter’s and Ten Hag’s inherited teams.

“If Chelsea are in transition after they won the Champions League two years ago and last season they won the Club World Cup”, Conte said at a press conference.

“United two years ago finished 2nd. If these clubs that can invest a lot of money are in transition, I don’t know who are the title contenders?

“Maybe we have a different vision. It’s good to have different opinions.

“In November we were ninth. We were playing Conference League.

“And you think United and Chelsea are in transition?

“With Ronaldo, Varane, Sancho, in transition?

“I hope to be in transition this way. I hope so.

“I have been here for 11 months.

“You can change the coach but when you arrive and you find a group of players that won the Champions League two years ago, last season the Club World Cup for teams, maybe you find an important squad with players that won a lot.

“In transition for the coaching and the squad are two different situations.”

Spurs will take on Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their Champions League fixture.