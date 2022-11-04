Craig Moore has admitted that he feels sorry that Rangers youngster Leon King had to go through a trial by fire in the Champions League this season, but feels it could help him to develop as a player.

Injuries to key defenders mean the 18-year-old has been playing regularly in the Rangers starting eleven this season.

The young centre-back was involved in each of the Gers’ Champions League six group games, which ended in the ignominy of finishing with no points and a minus 20 goal difference.

King struggled against top-quality forwards at the highest level and Moore believes the youngster was asked to do too much for his age in the Champions League.

He believes the chastening experience will test King’s character and is certain that if he can show that he can bounce back then it will stand him in good stead going forward.

The former Rangers star said on a Go Radio Football Show: “I feel sorry for the likes of Leon King.

“He is going to be a fine player, but I think a lot has been put on his shoulders due to a lack of central defenders.

“He has come in and made some mistakes.

“I have been there myself as a young lad in Champions League football.

“A big test for him – mentality, character, to be able to bounce back and if he can then what he has experienced will give him the right opportunity to really grow as a player.”

King has made 17 appearances for Rangers in all competitions this season and is considered a big talent in Scotland.