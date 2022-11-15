Newcastle United will not be taking any transfer gambles in the winter transfer to chase a Champions League place, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Eddie Howe’s men have surprised many this season with their performances and are currently overachieving their goals for the campaign.

The Magpies went into the World Cup break third in the Premier League table and are now considered genuine top-four contenders.

However, the start of the season has not changed Newcastle’s plans and fans hoping for big spending in January are likely to be disappointed.

The Newcastle hierarchy have come to the decision that they will not be taking any gambles in the winter window.

A Champions League place is in sight, but the club will not make any rash transfer decisions in January.

The club’s hierarchy are sticking to their plan and the goal of a top-ten finish this season has not changed.

Newcastle are not looking at earning Champions League football as the main goal in the latter half of the season.

The club are looking at the next wave of signings only in the next summer transfer window.