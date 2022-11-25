Former Scotland star Mark Wilson has insisted that the reason Rangers are gunning for Michael Beale is that they do not have much money to spend in the January transfer window.

Rangers are expecting to finalise the appointment of Beale as their new manager by next week.

The QPR boss was on their radar even before they sacked Giovani van Bronckhorst and has been their top target for a while.

His performance as a coach under Steven Gerrard at Rangers is fondly remembered and the 42-year-old is familiar with several members of the squad at Ibrox.

Wilson feels that one of the reasons Rangers want Beale is because they need the new manager to get the best out of the current squad as they might not be able to spend much money in January.

He feels Rangers know that he can get a tune out of the players and it could be a signal they are unlikely to bring in any significant transfers in the winter window.

Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “Maybe that’s why they are giving the job to Beale and he is the only one to be in the picture because the Rangers board may think there isn’t a lot we can do here.

“There isn’t a lot of investment so the current crop of players, we need to try and drain the best out of him.

“And who’s the best man to get the best out of him? It’s the guy at QPR so let’s get him back.

“Maybe that’s the case, maybe he isn’t going to get a war chest to go and spend in January.

“Maybe they are trusting him because they have seen enough in action before.”

It remains to be seen who Beale might bring in as part of his backroom staff if he takes the Rangers job.