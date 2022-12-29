The agent of Newcastle United target Jorginho has revealed that Chelsea have offered him a new contract to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

The 31-year-old midfielder is in the final six months of his contract at Chelsea and it has led to speculation over his future at the club.

He has always been linked with a return to Italy but there are suggestions that he could stay in the Premier League even if he leaves Chelsea in the near future.

Newcastle have their eyes on him and are believed to be interested in taking him to St. James’ Park.

However, his agent, Joao Santos, revealed that the midfielder has an offer of a new contract from Chelsea.

While he indicated that no decision has been made, Jorginho’s agent did insist that Chelsea will get priority over other clubs.

The midfielder’s agent told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “Jorginho’s contract expires on 30th June and we have a renewal proposal.

“And we will give priority to Chelsea.”

Jorginho has been at Chelsea since 2018 and has featured 208 times for the west London club.