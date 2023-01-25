Everton are prepared to pay up to £25m to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea this month, according to Sky Sports News.

The Merseyside giants are yet to show activity in the transfer market, with their deal for Arnaut Danjuma falling through at the last moment.

They are now looking at other options to aid their survival fight and have zeroed in on Chelsea star Ziyech as a potential addition.

Ziyech has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and has been linked with a move away on a permanent basis this month

And Everton are willing to pay up to £25m to secure Ziyech from Chelsea, though the club have denied making any official bid yet.

Everton are expected to sell winger Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United, who have also shown interest in Ziyech, and want a replacement.

Ziyech has managed to feature in ten of Chelsea’s 20 league games so far, making just one goal contribution.

He is keen to make sure he is playing more football in the second half of the campaign and Everton could hand him that chance.