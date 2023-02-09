Derby County boss Paul Warne has revealed that the Rams players can now witness how good Tottenham Hotspur loanee Harvey White is and revealed that his arrival has given everyone a boost.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder is rated highly at Tottenham and has joined Derby County on loan for the rest of the season.

White made his debut against Morecambe at the weekend, coming off the bench in the 68th minute and the Tottenham loanee helped the Rams secure a 5-0 victory.

Warne revealed that the arrival of White’s arrival on deadline day has given a boost to the club’s atmosphere and added that everyone at Pride Park is buzzing.

The Derby manager also stated that the Rams players can now see how good the Spurs youngster is and revealed that White is eager to get himself involved in upcoming matches.

“You wouldn’t be surprised to know that lads are buzzing”, Warne told Derby County TV.

“They are playing really well.

“Harvey has come into the building, which gives the place a boost in a weird way.

“They can see how good he is and how much he wants to play, which is great.”

Derby will next travel to Adams Park to take on Wycombe Wanderers and White will be eyeing a spot in Warne’s starting line-up on Saturday.