Jurgen Klopp has stressed the importance of a reaction from his Liverpool side in the Merseyside derby against Everton on Monday night.

Liverpool have been struggling for momentum this season and three defeats in their last four league games have left them in tenth in the Premier League table.

The Reds have not been able to get their season going this time around and are now facing the challenge of hosting Everton in the local derby on Monday night.

Everton are coming into the game with some confidence under new manager Sean Dyche after beating league leaders Arsenal and Klopp admitted that the Toffees often gained confidence from results in the derby.

He conceded that Liverpool do not want to be in their situation, but insisted that the Merseyside derby is a chance for his team to show some reaction to their recent form.

The Liverpool boss insisted that the squad are working hard to get through a tough period and their reaction in low moments could ultimately define them.

Klopp said in a press conference: “It was often like this that Everton could sort a lot of problems just by beating us.

“This is not a time or situation we want to be in, but it is a time when we can show the club is really special.

“We have to show that reaction.

“This is the time where we can show that this club is really special.

“We are fighting to change the situation in a better direction.

“The better you behave in your lower moments, the quicker you get to the higher moments.”

Liverpool are eleven points behind Newcastle United, who are occupying the last Champions League spot.