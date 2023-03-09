Jamaican youngster Dujuan Richards insists that Newcastle United are a club with high pedigree and stressed that he would love to play for the Magpies.

The 17-year-old centre-forward is considered an exciting prospect in Jamaica and has received a call-up from his national side to represent them in upcoming international friendlies.

Richards scored 31 goals while assisting 19 times for Phoenix All Stars Academy last season and in February the teenager was invited for a two-week trial with Newcastle’s Under-21 side.

The youngster admitted that he was elated to receive the invitation to train with Newcastle and stated that he is aware that great players like Alan Shearer and Kevin Keegan played for the Magpies.

Richards is of the view that the Tyneside are on their way to reinstating themselves at the top of the Premier League and stressed that he would be blessed to be able to represent a high-pedigree club like Newcastle.

“I was elated because Newcastle are a huge club with great pedigree”, Richards told Chronicle Live.

“I was proud that I had developed to become good enough to be considered by such a club at that level, and grateful to my coach and family for guiding my progress to attain this opportunity.

“I know Newcastle has been the club of great players in the past like Alan Shearer and Kevin Keegan, and I also know they have been building their way right back to the top of the Premier League.

“The Premier League is of the highest standard, and many players dream of playing there.

“I enjoyed the fans and the super support the team gets from them.

“I would love to be one of those blessed players to represent a Premier League club, and even more so one with such a high pedigree.”

Richards is yet to receive confirmation from Newcastle as to whether they will sign him and it remains to be seen what lies ahead in the future for the teenager.