Roberto Firmino’s agent has insisted that the Liverpool striker will only take a call on his future at the end of the season and for now, he wants to focus on the current campaign.

Firmino announced last week that he will move on from Liverpool in the summer on a free transfer.

His current contract will expire at the end of the season and the forward has decided against signing an extension with the Reds.

The Brazilian is expected to have several offers on his table from across Europe but Roger Wittmann, his agent, claimed that he is not willing to discuss them at this stage.

He insisted that Firmino is firmly focused on the ongoing campaign and wants to help Liverpool qualify for the Champions League next season.

Wittmann stressed that the forward and his family will look at the offers and take a call at the end of the season.

He told Italian outlet Calciomercato.it: “At the moment, I am not talking about the options on the table.

“Roberto is 100 per cent focused on completing the season and helping Liverpool in their race to qualify for the Champions League.

“The plan is this.

“Once the club achieve their goals, Roberto and his family will start thinking about what and where the next challenge could be.”

Firmino has been heavily linked with a move to Italy, where Inter are believed to be interested in him.