Tottenham Hotspur are not planning to hold any talks with potential new managers until Antonio Conte’s future at the club is clarified, according to The Athletic.

Conte’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and there is an option to extend it by another year.

The Italian is expected to leave Spurs in the coming months and the club have already compiled a shortlist of managerial targets.

However, they have had no talks with anyone about potentially replacing Conte and that will remain the case for the time being.

Tottenham do not want to initiate any conversations with a potential new manager until the 51-year-old’s future is clarified.

Spurs are expecting to hold conversations with Conte from early April and seek clarification on whether he wants to continue at the club.

If they receive a communication that he wants to leave, Tottenham will commence initial talks with potential candidates.

But for the moment, they have not made any move other than identifying a shortlist of potential new managers.

Conte is believed to be homesick and is said to be keen on returning to Italy at the end of the season.