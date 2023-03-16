Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has insisted that Alexander Isak’s versatility adds a completely different dimension to his side’s attack.

Isak started and scored in Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Wolves last weekend and showed the qualities that made the club spend big money on him last summer.

Newcastle spent a club-record fee on him last year but it was only the sixth time in the Premier League that Isak started a game last weekend in a season where he has struggled with injuries.

Howe admitted that he does not have another player like Isak in his squad and he is completely different to anyone.

The Newcastle boss is a fan of his versatility and feels his ability to do different things adds an extra dimension to the forward line.

Howe said in a press conference: “He’s a different player to anyone we have in the squad.

“He’s got really good versatility to his game.

“He can do bits of everything, which is a great asset for us to have in our frontline.

“Brings a different dimension.”

Isak is likely to start when Newcastle take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Friday night.