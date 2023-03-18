Tam McManus insists that Hibernian remain firmly in the hunt to finish third in the Scottish Premiership after Hearts lost.

Hibs fought hard at Celtic Park to try to take something from their Scottish Premiership clash with the champions, but lost 3-1, being undone by two late goals.

Lee Johnson’s side are fifth in the league standings on 40 points and five points behind city rivals Hearts, who sit in third.

Hearts went down to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Aberdeen and McManus is convinced that Hibernian are still very much in the mix to overhaul the Jambos and finish third.

“Thought Hibs were excellent today, battled away and frustrated Celtic for long periods”, he wrote on Twitter.

“Miller at RB was superb. Solid defensively.

“Sending off kills game, harsh having seen it again.

“Hearts losing keeps Hibs in the hunt for 3rd.

“Celtic never stop; the goals were inevitable late on.”

The loss at Celtic means that Hibs have now lost back to back games and they will try to return to winning ways after the international break when they host Motherwell at Easter Road.