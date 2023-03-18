Antonio Conte has hit out at an “unacceptable” performance from Tottenham Hotspur in their 3-3 draw away at Southampton and believes the Spurs players do not want to play under pressure.

Conte’s men were 3-1 up with just 16 minutes to go on the south coast, but conceded twice to record a 3-3 draw and drop two points in the battle for a top four finish.

The Italian tactician is hugely unhappy with his players and with the culture of the club, which he believes contributes towards an absence of silverware.

He insists he has bitten his tongue so far in order to protect the players, but is not willing to do so anymore, especially when the fans pay hard earned money to follow the team.

“They don’t want to play under pressure, they don’t want to play under stress”, he told his post match press conference.

“It is easy in this way. Tottenham’s story is this. 20 years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stay here.

“I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench. You risk to disrupt the figure of the manager and to protect the other situation in every moment.

“Until now I try to hide the situation but now no because I repeat I don’t want to see what I have seen today because this is unacceptable and also unacceptable for the fans.

“They follow us, pay for the ticket and to see the team another time to have this type of performance is unacceptable. We have to think a lot about this”, Conte added.

Conte’s contract at Tottenham is due to run out at the end of the season and it has been suggested he will be departing north London.