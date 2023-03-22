Besiktas coach Senol Gunes has revealed that Everton loanee Dele Alli has gone missing and the club have been unsuccessful in contacting him.

Alli’s loan stint at Besiktas has descended into a farce with the player now effectively banished from the first-team squad.

The 26-year-old was not part of their matchday squad in the last three games and he is unlikely to return to the team before his loan stint expires at the end of the season.

Besiktas are said to be trying to end the loan early, but Alli is not prepared to terminate the deal as long as he is not paid up in full until the end of his contract with the Turkish giants.

And Gunes claimed that the club are now not aware of where the player is and they have failed to get in touch with the Everton loanee.

The Besiktas coach was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet Fanatik: “We can’t reach Dele Alli.

“I hope nothing has happened to him.”

Alli was spotted in London last week and it is unclear whether he is still in the United Kingdom or has returned to Turkey.