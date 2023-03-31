Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer is of the view that Alexander Isak will become a top player if he is able to adapt to the intensity of the Premier League.

Last summer, Newcastle brought in the 23-year-old centre forward by paying a record transfer fee to strengthen their attacking line-up, but the forward has struggled with injuries since his arrival.

Isak has scored six times in his ten appearances and in the last game against Nottingham Forest, he netted twice to launch the Magpies to a 2-1 victory.

Shearer is impressed by Isak’s all-round attributes and believes that the striker has the ability to become successful with the Tyneside outfit.

However, the Newcastle legend warned that it is still too early to judge Isak properly and pointed out that the Swedish international has missed a large portion of the season due to injuries.

Shearer is of the view that the Magpies have a top player in Isak only if the forward manages to adapt himself to the demands of the Premier League

“Alexander’s all-round attributes are impressive and I can see him going on to have a very successful career at Newcastle”, Shearer told The Athletic.

“We have to remember it’s still early for him.

“He’s missed a lot of time through injury and has to become accustomed to the intense rhythm of the Premier League by playing a sustained run of games.

“Do that and without doubt, there is a top player in there.

“He’s only going to get better.”

Isak has scored three times in his last two starts and will be hoping to continue his goalscoring form against Manchester United on Sunday.