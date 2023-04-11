Former India and Rwanda boss Stephen Constantine has backed Arsenal to continue to challenge for the Premier League title in the years ahead thanks to the age profile of their squad.

Arsenal have surprised many this season by mounting a serious push to capture their first Premier League title since 2004 and remain in pole position to do so.

The Gunners were involved in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Liverpool at the weekend and are due to play West Ham United and Southampton before locking horns with their closest title rivals, Manchester City.

Some feel that this year is Arsenal’s best chance to win the title given the troubles that other more recent champions have suffered, but Constantine believes regardless of what happens, the Gunners will continue to challenge.

The ex-India and Rwanda boss pointed to the young ages of many Arsenal stars, who he sees staying at the club and continuing to grow.

Constantine told Inside Futbol, when asked if he is confident Arsenal will be regular challengers: “I am going to say yes – why? Because you look at the age of the team.

“When we were screaming for [Mikel] Arteta to be sacked, we were looking at the beginnings of a team and you never judge a team in their first season.

“There was an improvement in the following season and there have been improvements again this season.

“Age-wise it will continue.

“When you go out and get 19, 20 and 21-year-olds, they are going to be there for a few years.

“I thought signing [Martin] Odegaard was excellent; they gave him the ball more and gave him more responsibility.

“He was restricted in how he could play and given the names around him [at Real Madrid], they are not going to give him the ball as much as that guy.”

Even if they miss out on the Premier League title, Arsenal will be able to welcome Champions League football back to the Emirates Stadium next season.