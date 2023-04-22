Liverpool believe that Khephren Thuram fits what they want in a midfield signing this summer after carrying out an assessment of him, according to the Independent.

The Reds want to make a number of signings over the course of the summer and reinforcing midfield is a priority.

Despite choosing not to sign a midfielder in previous transfer windows in order to wait for Jude Bellingham, Liverpool have now concluded they cannot afford the Borussia Dortmund man.

Other options are now being looked at and on Liverpool’s list is Nice midfielder Thuram.

Thuram is the son of France legend Lilian Thuram and the brother of Marcus Thuram, who plays for German side Borussia Monchengladbach.

Liverpool have carried out assessments of Thuram and concluded that he fits the bill.

Jurgen Klopp wants energy and running in new midfield signings, along with the ability to follow his tactical instructions.

Liverpool are also looking at other midfielders such as Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount at Chelsea, Fulham’s Joao Paulinha and Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister.