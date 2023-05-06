Eintracht Frankfurt have tabled a first offer for Leeds United linked centre-back El Chadaille Bitshiabu, it has been claimed in France.

The 17-year-old centre-back is part of Paris Saint-Germain academy and is rated highly in the French capital.

Several clubs have been tracking him with a view to potentially snaring him away from the French champions this summer.

Leeds are amongst the teams who are interested in getting their hands on the young defender in the next transfer window.

But according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Eintracht Frankfurt are the first club to make the first move in the race.

The German club held initial talks with the player recently and have now gone in with a first offer.

His current contract will enter its final year this summer and PSG are hoping to offer him a new deal.

The Parisians are open to letting him go if they receive a fee in the region of €15m in the next summer transfer window

However, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants to keep him and is pushing to agree a new contract with the young defender.

It remains to be seen how Leeds, who are fighting for survival, respond to Eintracht Frankfurt making a bid.