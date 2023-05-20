St Patrick’s Athletic approached Neil Lennon for their managerial role, but the former Celtic boss has ruled himself out of taking the job, according to Belfast Live.

Lennon was sacked by Cypriot outfit Omonia Nicosia in October and he has been out of work since then.

The former Celtic boss is on the radar of Greek giants Olympiacos as they are looking for a new manager.

It has been suggested that Lennon is on a three-man shortlist for the Greek outfit.

St. Patrick’s Athletic have been managerless since they parted ways with Tim Clancy earlier this month.

And it has been claimed that the Irish club approached Lennon to fulfil their vacant managerial role.

However, Lennon, who has won five Scottish Premier League titles with Celtic, has ruled himself out of the St. Patrick’s Athletic job.

Lennon has been linked with a move to his former club Leicester City in the summer and it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the 51-year-old tactician.